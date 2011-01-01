Toppings: Extra cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion, banana pepper, green pepper, jalapeno, tomato, pineapple, black and green olives. All pizza comes with cheese by default. Thin crust available on request. Our New York Style is available in large or extra large size with a $3 upcharge. Extra sauce is $.75.
$.50 per topping.
$.75 per topping.
$1 per topping.
$1.25 per topping.
$1.50 per topping.
Folded like a calzone with the ingredients of a sub. Italian, grilled chicken, or ham and cheese. Comes with onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, olives, and tomato.
Ham and pineapple. We can add cinnamon on request.
Pepperoni, sausage. bacon, and ham.
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, and banana pepper.
Homemade white sauce instead of pizza sauce.
Homemade white sauce with grilled chicken.
Ranch instead of pizza sauce, with grilled chicken and bacon.
Buffalo sauce instead of pizza sauce with grilled chicken.
BBQ sauce instead of pizza sauce with grilled chicken.
All buns are toasted. Regular is around 8", Giant is around 16".
Ham, 2 types of salami, and cheese. Comes with onions, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato. Seasoning and oil.
Comes with onions, banana peppers, mushroom, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Seasoning and oil.
Comes with onions, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato. Seasoning and oil.
Pizza meets sub bun. Our signature sauce, pepperoni, and cheese.
Comes with onions, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato. Seasoning and oil.
Comes with onions, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato. Seasoning and oil.
Comes with onions, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato. Seasoning and oil.
Comes with onions, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato. Seasoning and oil.
Beef patty, our pizza sauce, onions, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Seasoning and oil.
Mike's favorite. Beef patty, sausage, ham, onions, banana peppers, green peppers, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Seasoning and oil.
Topped with cheese and bacon.
6 sticks. Comes with marinara sauce.
Comes with marinara sauce.
6 spears. Comes with ranch.
6 wedges.
10 dogs.
6 sticks.
Comes with cheese.
Comes with ranch.
3 mozzarella sticks, 3 fried spicy pickles, 3 mac & cheese wedges, 4 boneless wings. Comes with ranch and marinara sauce.
Boneless or traditional. Honey BBQ, carolina gold, mild, medium, hot, garlic parmesan, or hot garlic. Extra sauce or ranch add $.75.
Dressing: House italian, ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, honey french, honey mustard, and bleu cheese.
Lettuce, tomato, and seasoning.
Lettuce, ham, pepperoni, banana pepper, black olive, cheese, tomato, and seasoning.
Lettuce, mushroom, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olive, cheese, tomato, and seasoning.
Lettuce, grilled chicken, banana pepper, black olive, cheese, tomato, and seasoning.
Ask about our gluten free options. Please be aware we are not a gluten free restaurant and cannot guarantee that cross contamination will never occur. We do our best to eliminate any chance. Spirits and beer selection are available in store.
We enjoy our guests, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.
17 North High Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110, United States
Open today
03:00 pm – 09:00 pm
